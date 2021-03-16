All news

Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Drugstores/parapharmacies recorded the highest current value growth rate in health and beauty specialist retailers in Malaysia in 2018, and is dominated by the two leading personal care retailers, Guardian and Watsons with over 400 outlets each. Within major drugstores/parapharmacies, mass personal care products are available with a wide variety and accessible to most mid-income Malays. Health and wellness trends are growing prominently as consumers increase their expenses on beauty and skin car…

Euromonitor International’s Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Beauty Specialist Retailers, Chemists/Pharmacies, Drugstores/Parapharmacies, Optical Goods Stores, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Specialist Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines
Prospects
Drugstores/parapharmacies Is Strongest Performer
Beauty Specialist Retailers Goes Digital
Competitive Landscape
Watson’s Personal Care Stores’ Rapid Expansion
Sephora Leads Beauty Specialist Retailers With Strong Brand Appeal
Channel Data
Table 1 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 2 Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

…continued

