Home Care in Macedonia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Home care achieved moderate retail value growth thanks to strong performances in the most robust home care categories, particularly laundry detergents and dishwashing. These two quite significant home care ranges witnessed significant levels of innovation, resulting in frequent key new launches. Surface and toilet care also registered good performances due to ongoing consumer demand and significant innovation, also resulting in more new products available on the market. Certain home care ranges…

Euromonitor International’s Home Care in Macedonia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Executive Summary
Home Care Growth Remains Convincing Despite Political and Economic Turmoil
Convenience, Health and Wellbeing and New Launches Have Significant Impact in 2018
Internationals Lead Home Care Through Innovation and Key New Launches
Modern Grocery Retailers Lead Sales of Home Care
Saturation To Slow Growth of Home Care
Market Indicators
Table 1 Households 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018
Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 8 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

…continued

