Home Care in Norway Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, increased consumer awareness for cleanliness and hygiene, boosting sales of home care products. This saw home care recording value growth of 4% in 2020, compared to growth of 1% in 2019. Home care struggled to drive growth throughout the review period; however, the outbreak of COVID-19 boosted sales in most areas, as the heightened interest in hygiene partnered with lockdown periods and home seclusion, increasing time spent within the household. More time at hom…

Euromonitor International’s Home Care in Norway market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

