Home Care in Portugal Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Home care benefitted from COVID-19, with both current value and volume growth up significantly from 2019.

Euromonitor International’s Home Care in Portugal market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

gutsy-wise

