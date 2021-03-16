Laundry Care in Portugal Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

COVID-19 had a small positive effect on laundry care. While current value was up, volume sales were only slightly up. Two contrasting factors affected value sales in 2020. While clothes were washed more often to disinfect from possible exposure to COVID-19, with children home from school for several months of the year and outlets such as gyms closed, this meant that clothes had to be washed less often. Also, with consumer frequenting shops less often, there was less impulse buying and this affec…

Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in Portugal market report

Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

