Men’s Grooming Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Men in Kazakhstan tend to be traditional and conservative minded, with women typically being the purchasers of beauty and personal care products. Despite the development of sales in men’s grooming, women remain the key purchasers of products in this area for their partners and family members. It is not expected that this situation will change over the coming years in Kazakhstan. Therefore, for companies in men’s grooming, it is important to target not only men with marketing, but also women.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368970-men-s-grooming-in-kazakhstan
Euromonitor International’s Men’s Grooming in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men’s Fragrances, Men’s Shaving, Men’s Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/secondary-macronutrients-market-2021-global-industry—leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2026-2021-02-07
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Men’s Grooming market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fpd-photomask-market-size-study-by-product-quartz-base-photomask-soda-lime-base-photomask-film-photomask-application-lcd-oled-pdp-other-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
MEN’S GROOMING IN KAZAKHSTAN
Euromonitor International
May 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Producers Also Targeting Women When Promoting Men’s Grooming Ranges
Emergence of Barbershops in Large Towns Fuels Interest in Personal Care
Moderate Population Growth in 2017
Competitive Landscape
Extension of Korean Brands
Rising Consumer Purchasing Power To Boost Demand
Potential for Naturally Positioned Products
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Men’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2013-2017
Table 4 Sales of Men’s Skin Care by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2013-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Razors and Blades: % Value 2014-2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Stable Performance in 2017
Growing Demand for More Natural Brands
International Manufacturers Continue To Lead Sales
Focus on New Product Launches in 2017
Moderate Development Over Forecast Period
Market Data
Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
..…continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/