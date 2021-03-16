Men’s Grooming Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Men in Kazakhstan tend to be traditional and conservative minded, with women typically being the purchasers of beauty and personal care products. Despite the development of sales in men’s grooming, women remain the key purchasers of products in this area for their partners and family members. It is not expected that this situation will change over the coming years in Kazakhstan. Therefore, for companies in men’s grooming, it is important to target not only men with marketing, but also women.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368970-men-s-grooming-in-kazakhstan

Euromonitor International’s Men’s Grooming in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Men’s Fragrances, Men’s Shaving, Men’s Toiletries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/secondary-macronutrients-market-2021-global-industry—leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2026-2021-02-07

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Men’s Grooming market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fpd-photomask-market-size-study-by-product-quartz-base-photomask-soda-lime-base-photomask-film-photomask-application-lcd-oled-pdp-other-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

MEN’S GROOMING IN KAZAKHSTAN

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Producers Also Targeting Women When Promoting Men’s Grooming Ranges

Emergence of Barbershops in Large Towns Fuels Interest in Personal Care

Moderate Population Growth in 2017

Competitive Landscape

Extension of Korean Brands

Rising Consumer Purchasing Power To Boost Demand

Potential for Naturally Positioned Products

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Men’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2013-2017

Table 4 Sales of Men’s Skin Care by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2013-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Razors and Blades: % Value 2014-2017

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Stable Performance in 2017

Growing Demand for More Natural Brands

International Manufacturers Continue To Lead Sales

Focus on New Product Launches in 2017

Moderate Development Over Forecast Period

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105