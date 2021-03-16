Men’s Grooming Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Two of the largest men’s grooming categories in Serbia – men’s pre-shave and men’s razors and blades – were also the fastest-growing ones in 2017. These two categories were strongly hit by the second wave of economic crisis and austerity measures in the country, and they bounced back in 2017 as the measures began coming to an end.

Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Men’s Fragrances, Men’s Shaving, Men’s Toiletries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

MEN’S GROOMING IN SERBIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Men’s Pre-shave and Men’s Razors and Blades Record the Highest Growth in 2017

Women Are Still in Charge of Purchasing Men’s Grooming Products for Serbian Men

Systems Increases in Popularity Though Disposables Is Still the Leading Category

Competitive Landscape

Innovative Products Such As Beard Oil Appear in 2017

Procter & Gamble Leads the Category and Records A Value Share Increase in 2017

Wilkinson Sword SA and Dm-drogerie Markt Doo Perform the Best in 2017

Category Data

