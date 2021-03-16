Men’s Grooming Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

More barber shops opened in Chile in 2017, favoured by the growing trend of sporting a beard. Even though in Chile it is far from being as important a trend as in Brazil, where there has been a surge in barber shop chains, the beard trend is gaining ground in Chile, mostly in the capital. These outlets reinforce the concept of masculinity and appear like clubs, as they feature added services such as a glass of whisky or a beer. Consumers are looking for professional treatments and experiences, w…
Euromonitor International’s Men’s Grooming in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Men’s Fragrances, Men’s Shaving, Men’s Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
MEN’S GROOMING IN CHILE
Euromonitor International
May 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
the Increase in Barber Shops Drives the Growth of Men’s Grooming
Men’s Deodorants Sees Slower Value Growth
Men’s Skin Care Is An Untapped Category That Is Starting To Break Stereotypes
Competitive Landscape
the Importance of Multifunctional Products
Marketing and Fashion Are Key Factors in Men’s Purchasing Decisions
Direct Sellers Are Also Taking Advantage of the Potential in Men’s Grooming
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Men’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2013-2017
Table 4 Sales of Men’s Skin Care by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2013-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Razors and Blades: % Value 2014-2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Slower Value Growth in Beauty and Personal Care
the Distribution Landscape Is Changing
Multinationals Continue To Lead Thanks To Strong Brand Recognition and Advertising
Specification Dictates Product Launches
Slow Growth Is Forecast, But There Will Be Room for Innovation
Market Data
Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
..…continued.
