Oral Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In Kazakhstan, toothpaste continues to lead oral care sales, with consumers perceiving products in this area as being essential everyday use items. The frequent usage of toothpaste by people of all ages, gender and income levels continues to help boost sales. Considering the popularity of different toothpaste types, total care/complete care toothpaste led sales in 2017, followed by toothpaste with whitening and fresh breath properties.

Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

ORAL CARE IN KAZAKHSTAN

Euromonitor International

May 2018

Headlines

Prospects

Toothpaste Continues To Be Considered An Essential Product

Growing Demand for Natural Oral Care

Population Growth and Urbanisation Fuelling Sales

Competitive Landscape

International Companies Continue To Dominate Oral Care

Changing Marketing Strategies

Opportunities for Private Label Players

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2013-2017

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

..…continued.

