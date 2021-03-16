Oral Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In 2017, disposable incomes in Ukraine remained low compared to other European countries. The minimum official monthly salary was increased to UAH3,200 in January 2017, while the average reached UAH7,479 in November, from UAH6,008 earlier in January, according to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. In spite of economic improvements, for the average Ukrainian, these income levels remain insufficient to afford anything other than the most necessary products, communal services and transportati…

Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Oral Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

ORAL CARE IN UKRAINE

Euromonitor International

May 2018

Headlines

Prospects

Oral Care Potential Undermined by Economic Factors

Oral Hygiene Underpinned Primarily by Toothpaste and Manual Toothbrushes

Innovations Will Boost Sales in the Long Term

Competitive Landscape

Multinationals Maintain Strong Positions in Oral Care in Ukraine

Private Label Sees Expansion Chances in Near Future

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2013-2017

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses: % Value 2014-2017

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Toothpaste: % Value 2014-2017

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Beauty and Personal Care Benefits Positively From Economic Stability

Beauty and Personal Care Consumer Demands Becoming More Sophisticated

Beauty and Personal Care Remains Fragmented in Ukraine

Innovation – A Driving Force for Demand in Beauty and Personal Care in 2017

Macroeconomic Factors Will Continue Impacting Consumer Demand in Future

Market Data

Table 14 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 15 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 20 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 21 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

