Oral Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In 2017, disposable incomes in Ukraine remained low compared to other European countries. The minimum official monthly salary was increased to UAH3,200 in January 2017, while the average reached UAH7,479 in November, from UAH6,008 earlier in January, according to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. In spite of economic improvements, for the average Ukrainian, these income levels remain insufficient to afford anything other than the most necessary products, communal services and transportati…

Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

ORAL CARE IN UKRAINE
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Oral Care Potential Undermined by Economic Factors
Oral Hygiene Underpinned Primarily by Toothpaste and Manual Toothbrushes
Innovations Will Boost Sales in the Long Term
Competitive Landscape
Multinationals Maintain Strong Positions in Oral Care in Ukraine
Private Label Sees Expansion Chances in Near Future
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2013-2017
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses: % Value 2014-2017
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Toothpaste: % Value 2014-2017
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Beauty and Personal Care Benefits Positively From Economic Stability
Beauty and Personal Care Consumer Demands Becoming More Sophisticated
Beauty and Personal Care Remains Fragmented in Ukraine
Innovation – A Driving Force for Demand in Beauty and Personal Care in 2017
Macroeconomic Factors Will Continue Impacting Consumer Demand in Future
Market Data
Table 14 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 15 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 20 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 21 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

