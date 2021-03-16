Oral Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In 2017, disposable incomes in Ukraine remained low compared to other European countries. The minimum official monthly salary was increased to UAH3,200 in January 2017, while the average reached UAH7,479 in November, from UAH6,008 earlier in January, according to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. In spite of economic improvements, for the average Ukrainian, these income levels remain insufficient to afford anything other than the most necessary products, communal services and transportati…
Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
ORAL CARE IN UKRAINE
Euromonitor International
May 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Oral Care Potential Undermined by Economic Factors
Oral Hygiene Underpinned Primarily by Toothpaste and Manual Toothbrushes
Innovations Will Boost Sales in the Long Term
Competitive Landscape
Multinationals Maintain Strong Positions in Oral Care in Ukraine
Private Label Sees Expansion Chances in Near Future
Category Data
Executive Summary
Beauty and Personal Care Benefits Positively From Economic Stability
Beauty and Personal Care Consumer Demands Becoming More Sophisticated
Beauty and Personal Care Remains Fragmented in Ukraine
Innovation – A Driving Force for Demand in Beauty and Personal Care in 2017
Macroeconomic Factors Will Continue Impacting Consumer Demand in Future
Market Data
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
..…continued.
