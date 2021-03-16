Oral Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Toothpaste is by far the most important category within oral care in Chile. Traditional/standard/basic toothpaste is without doubt the option most chosen by Chileans, whilst total care/complete care toothpaste ranks in second place. Nevertheless, whitening toothpaste saw a strong performance in value terms over the review period. Other alternatives, such as sensitive or children’s toothpaste, remain far behind. The good performance of whitening toothpaste in the review period can be explained by…

Euromonitor International’s Oral Care in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dental Floss, Denture Care, Mouth Fresheners, Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses, Tooth Whiteners, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

ORAL CARE IN CHILE

Euromonitor International

May 2018

Headlines

Prospects

Toothpaste Enjoys the Highest Current Value Growth

Demographic Changes Drive the Strong Performance of Denture Care

Oral Care Continues To Be A Mass Category in Chile

Competitive Landscape

Multinationals Have Strong Relationships With Consumers

Brand Loyalty Is the Main Obstacle To the Performance of Private Label

A High Rate of Innovation and Constant Advertising Are Set To Boost Sales

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2013-2017

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses: % Value 2014-2017

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Toothpaste: % Value 2014-2017

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

..…continued.

