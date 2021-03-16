Polishes in Ecuador Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Polishes recorded a decline in 2020. During the pandemic, Ecuadorian consumers prioritised essential groceries and home care products, leaving aside items considered non-essential such as polishes. Shoe polish in particular was negatively affected by the sanitary situation. With office employees working remotely from home and schools closed, there was less need for shoe maintenance and therefore shoe polish. Prior to COVID-19, there was already a decline to be observed in demand for shoe polish…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946379-polishes-in-ecuador
Euromonitor International’s Polishes in Ecuador market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-web-hosting-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-10
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-modified-soya-flour-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-05-101752356
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 negatively affects shoe polishes sales in particular
Consumers lose need for polishes as materials evolve
Virumec maintains its lead of polishes thanks to the quality reputation of its brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Future growth anticipated to be lower than prior to the pandemic due to changing lifestyles
In a context of economic uncertainty, domestic brands and private label predicted to gain share
Metal polish expected to gain ground as the economy recovers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Polishes: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Polishes: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/