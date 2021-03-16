All news

Retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report analyses the performance of the retailing industry in Bosnia-Herzegovina during the review period, identifying major trends and behavioural shifts that are shaping specific retailing channels. The report covers changes in consumer preferences, often driven by retailers’ perceptions about the direction in which retailing in the country should go. The shift towards modern grocery retailers and all its advantages only became consumer driven once the channel was available. Similarly, pla…

Euromonitor International’s Retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Executive Summary
Key Trends Shaping the Retailing Industry
Trust Returns To the Grocery Retailing Value Chain
Shopping Centres Attract Non-grocery Businesses
Internet Retailing Grows To Become the Leading Non-store Retailing Channel
Opportunities for Small Players To Thrive in Retailing
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 1 Cash and Carry Sales: Value
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 2 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018
Table 7 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 11 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

…continued

