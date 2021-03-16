Skin Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The most popular attributes among facial care are hydrating properties and anti-ageing elements. Preventative skin care is especially popular among younger groups, which is driving the consumption of products designed to avoid future skin damage. Another important trend is that women are starting to use preventative products at a younger age. Information is increasingly available than it was previously, and consumers can find a wide range of information on skin care prevention and available prod…

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care, Skin Care Sets/Kits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

SKIN CARE IN ECUADOR

Euromonitor International

May 2018

Headlines

Prospects

Skin Care Consumers Looking for Preventative Products

Skin Care Growth Driven by Facial Cleansers and Moisturisers

Mass Body Care Consumers Search for Lower-priced Offers

Competitive Landscape

Yanbal Leads With A Wide Range of Skin Care Products

With A Mid-price Strategy Avon Leads Body Care

Main Brands Offering Mid-priced Skin Care Options

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Skin Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Beauty and Personal Care Records Low Value Growth in 2017

Nesting Trend Influences Various Beauty and Personal Care Products

International Brands Lead Sales, Domestic Brands Increase Their Share

Multi-benefit and Natural Components Leading New Product Development Trends

Conservative Forecast Driven by Uncertain Future of Economic and Political Scenarios

Market Data

Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

