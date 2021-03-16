All news

Skin Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Skin care in Morocco has strong potential for growth. Women became more educated and the number of working women increased. Women’s income levels improved and their purchase behaviour started to change. They became more familiar with products in the category and interested in new product developments. Consumers in this segment are willing to pay a little extra for well-known brands and trust the benefits and effectiveness of premium products.

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care, Skin Care Sets/Kits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

SKIN CARE IN MOROCCO
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Changing Lifestyles Drive Growth
Social Media Contributes To Retail Value Growth
Skin Care Brands Focus on Product Development To Boost Sales
Competitive Landscape
Homemade Products Compete Indirectly With Mass Skin Care Brands
Skin Care Brands Include Natural Components
Companies Based in Social Media Marketing To Keep Up With the Competition
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Face Masks by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value Breakdown 2013-2017
Table 4 Sales of Facial Cleansers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value Breakdown 2013-2017
Table 5 Sales of Facial Moisturisers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value Breakdown 2013-2017
Table 6 Sales of Anti-Agers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value Breakdown 2013-2017
Table 7 Sales of Toners by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value Breakdown 2013-2017
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Moisturisers: % Value 2014-2017
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Anti-agers: % Value 2014-2017
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Firming/Anti-cellulite Body Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of General Purpose Body Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Skin Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Category Benefits From Positive Economic Conditions
Competition Rising Among Beauty and Personal Care Brands
Innovation Through Better Customisation
Social Media Shapes Consumer Preferences
Mass Beauty and Personal Care Brands Expand Their Distribution Channels
Market Data
Table 17 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 18 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 19 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 22 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 23 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 24 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 25 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 26 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

