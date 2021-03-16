Skin Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Sun care is projected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period. Consumers in Algeria are expected to gradually become more educated about how medium- and long-term exposure to the sun without any protection can increase the risk of skin cancer. As a result, rising consumer awareness about the harmful effects of UV rays is expected and many consumers will therefore be taking more precautions when they spend time out in the sun, particularly when they go to the beach. This trend will con…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368785-sun-care-in-algeria

Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Adult Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/construction-adhesive-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-kraft-paper-market-size-study-by-grade-bleached-unbleached-wrapping-packing-sack-kraft-paper-and-others-packaging-form-wraps-pouches-envelops-grocery-bags-industrial-bags-and-corrugated-bags-by-application-food-beverage-pharmaceuticals-cosmetics-and-personal-care-building-construction-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

SUN CARE IN ALGERIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Sun Care Is Expected To See A Positive Performance Over the Forecast Period

Sun Care Growth Is Expected To Slow Down Over the Forecast Period

Baby and Child-specific Sun Care Is Expected To See the Fastest Growth

Competitive Landscape

Beiersdorf AG Leads Sun Care in Algeria

International Brands Continue To Lose Value Share, Beset by Import Restrictions and Higher Prices in 2017

Laboratoires Venus Sapeco Consolidates Its Position in Sun Care

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Sun Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Favourable Demographic Trends and Lifestyle Changes Drive Sales

Challenging Economic Environment Drives Demand for Mass Products

International Brands Still Dominate But Domestic Players Are Gaining Ground

Restrictions on Imports Slow Down New Product Launches

the Outlook Is Positive Despite Economic Challenges

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105