Skin Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Skin care products are expected to witness positive sales dynamics over the forecast period. Strengthening competition will push companies to perform aggressive marketing campaigns in order to make people believe in the necessity of their skin care products. In addition, rising exposure to international beauty and grooming trends, allied with the increasing image consciousness of consumers, is expected to lead to an increased willingness to try out new skin care products. Moreover, further devel…

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care, Skin Care Sets/Kits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

SKIN CARE IN ALGERIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

Headlines

Prospects

Skin Care Is Expected To Continue Seeing Positive Growth Over the Forecast Period

Gradual Slowdown in Growth Is Predicted Over the Forecast Period

Trend of Using Products With Multiple Benefits Is Expected To Grow Over the Forecast Period

Competitive Landscape

L’Oréal Group Remains the Leading Player in Skin Care

Natural Swedish Cosmetics Loses Significant Ground

International Players Dominate, But Local Production Expected To Grow

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Skin Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Favourable Demographic Trends and Lifestyle Changes Drive Sales

Challenging Economic Environment Drives Demand for Mass Products

International Brands Still Dominate But Domestic Players Are Gaining Ground

Restrictions on Imports Slow Down New Product Launches

the Outlook Is Positive Despite Economic Challenges

Market Data

Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 13 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

