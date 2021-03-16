Sun Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Sun care continued to register steady retail current value growth in 2017. Many sun care brands revised their packaging types and sizes and also reviewed the placement of their products. While some sun care brands invested in shelf space in retail outlets, others focused more on developing their own stands. Also, some leading players collaborated with vloggers, especially during the spring and summer seasons, to market their new product developments. These vloggers try the sun care products, wri…

Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Adult Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

SUN CARE IN MOROCCO

Euromonitor International

May 2018

Headlines

Prospects

Sun Care Registers Steady Growth

Consumer Awareness Sun Care Products Relatively High

Leading Players Invest in Marketing Activities To Stimulate Sales

Competitive Landscape

Marketing Exposure Strategy Used by Leaders To Increase Retail Value Shares

Collaboration With Media Influencers Is Used To Keep Up With the Competition

Premium Brands Continue To Innovate

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Sun Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Category Benefits From Positive Economic Conditions

Competition Rising Among Beauty and Personal Care Brands

Innovation Through Better Customisation

Social Media Shapes Consumer Preferences

Mass Beauty and Personal Care Brands Expand Their Distribution Channels

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

..…continued.

