Toilet Care in Ecuador Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

During the pandemic Ecuadorian consumers shopped mostly for essential home care products, leaving aside items considered non-essential such as specific toilet care products, opting for less costly multi-purpose cleaners and home care disinfectants instead. This did not benefit toilet care products sales in 2020. Toilet care accounts for an only minor share of home care in Ecuador. The majority of the country’s population are low- to mid-income earners who continue to choose alternative and more…

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Ecuador market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Toilet care products considered to be non-essential

Manufacturers boost sales with promotions and discounts

Calbaq leads of toilet care with flagship brand Tip’s

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery in toilet care expected to be slow

Convenience and efficiency will drive growth in toilet care

Rim liquids predicted to record highest growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

