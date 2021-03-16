Toilet Care in Portugal Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Toilet care benefitted from COVID-19 in 2020, with healthy current value and volume growth. With people spending more time at home and also a need to clean toilets regularly to stop the spread of COVID-19, toilet care profited. There was also less price promotions in 2020, as retailers did not want to put pressure on manufacturers who were focused on trying to keep the show on the road and maintain supplies. This also led to increased value sales. Rim blocks registered the highest current value…

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Portugal market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased time spent at home due to COVID-19 means toilets need to be washed more frequently

Henkel leads toilet care with a strong presence in ITBs

Toilet care remains a highly dynamic product area

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Steady value and volume growth over forecast period

Rim blocks and toilet liquids/foam contribute to growth in toilet care

Harpic and Pato fight for the lead in toilet liquids/foam

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

