Vending in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Vending remained a niche channel within retailing over the review period. Retailers are increasingly looking into vending as a strategy to automate retail operations. On the one hand, vending offers low overheads, zero labour costs, and small physical retail space. It has been a natural choice for food and beverage operators, particularly in captive urban retail spaces where rents are high. Towards the end of the review period, products inside vending machines have become increasingly innovative…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946228-vending-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Vending in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Vending, Tobacco Vending, Traditional Toys and Games Vending.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-donepezil-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frozen-ready-meals-professional-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Cashless Retail Drives Growth in Vending

Vending Becomes Increasingly Innovative in Product Offerings

Digital Payments Give Rise To Vending

Competitive Landscape

Packaged Drinks Most Popular for Vending

Increasing Number of Retailers Grasp Concept of Vending

Smart Vending Is Set To Grow

Channel Data

Table 1 Vending by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Vending by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Vending GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Vending GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Vending Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Vending Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105