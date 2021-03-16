All news

Vending in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Vending remained a niche channel within retailing over the review period. Retailers are increasingly looking into vending as a strategy to automate retail operations. On the one hand, vending offers low overheads, zero labour costs, and small physical retail space. It has been a natural choice for food and beverage operators, particularly in captive urban retail spaces where rents are high. Towards the end of the review period, products inside vending machines have become increasingly innovative…

Euromonitor International’s Vending in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Vending, Tobacco Vending, Traditional Toys and Games Vending.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vending market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines
Prospects
Cashless Retail Drives Growth in Vending
Vending Becomes Increasingly Innovative in Product Offerings
Digital Payments Give Rise To Vending
Competitive Landscape
Packaged Drinks Most Popular for Vending
Increasing Number of Retailers Grasp Concept of Vending
Smart Vending Is Set To Grow
Channel Data
Table 1 Vending by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Vending by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Vending GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 Vending GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Vending Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 6 Vending Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

…continued

