Global Advertising in United Kingdom: ISIC 743 Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Accounting and Auditing market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Financial Auditing and Book-keeping Services, Insolvency Services, Tax Advisors.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Accounting and Auditing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

ACCOUNTING AND AUDITING IN UNITED KINGDOM: ISIC 7412

Euromonitor International

January 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Industry To Expand, Yet at A Slower Rate

Regulatory Changes To Fuel Demand for Accounting Services

Changing Business Environment Creates New Accounting Challenges

Competitive Landscape

UK Enacts EU Auditor Rotation Legislation

Industry To Be Disrupted by Digitization

Industry Overview

Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016

Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021

Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2001-2016..continue

 

