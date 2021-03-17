Global Agriculture in Spain: ISIC 01 Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Agriculture market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952503-agriculture-in-spain-isic-01

Product coverage: Agricultural Services, Animal Husbandry, Crops, Gardening and Horticulture, Hunting.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-photovoltaic-solar-panel-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2025-2021-03-13

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gym-management-software-industry-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Agriculture market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

AGRICULTURE IN SPAIN: ISIC 01

Euromonitor International

January 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Swine Production Is Set To Support Agriculture Turnover

Spanish Olive Growers Continue To Suffer From Poor Olive Harvest, Pushing Up Global Olive Oil Price

Domestic Consumption Decline Combined With Export Challenges Dampen Dairy Farming Prospects

Competitive Landscape

Spain Is One of the Most Dynamic EU Countries in the Field of Organic Farming

Industry Overview

Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016

Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021

Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2001-2016

Industry Sectors..continue

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105