Global Agriculture in Spain: ISIC 01 Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Agriculture market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Agricultural Services, Animal Husbandry, Crops, Gardening and Horticulture, Hunting.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Toc
AGRICULTURE IN SPAIN: ISIC 01
Euromonitor International
January 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Swine Production Is Set To Support Agriculture Turnover
Spanish Olive Growers Continue To Suffer From Poor Olive Harvest, Pushing Up Global Olive Oil Price
Domestic Consumption Decline Combined With Export Challenges Dampen Dairy Farming Prospects
Competitive Landscape
Spain Is One of the Most Dynamic EU Countries in the Field of Organic Farming
Industry Overview
Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016
Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021
Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2001-2016
Industry Sectors..continue
