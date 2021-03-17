Global Air Care in Iran Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Spray/aerosol air fresheners remained the product type with the highest awareness during 2016 with a 93% retail value share. Candle air fresheners and gel air fresheners still have limited penetration with only a small group of consumers who are more concerned about the interior design of their houses. Car air fresheners is the second biggest air care product type and had rapid current value growth of 24% due to the significant increase in the number of cars in the review period. Air care saw 16…

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Iran market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2012-2016

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2013-2016

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Fouman Chimie Group in Home Care (iran)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Fouman Chimie Group: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Fouman Chimie Group: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Low Base in Most Home Care Categories Remains the Main Growth Driver

Decline in Purchasing Power Due To Economic Stagnation Hampers Growth in 2016

Domestically Produced Products Dominate Sales

Rapid Expansion of Modern Grocery Channels Plays A Key Role in the Development of Home Care

Healthy Growth Is Predicted in the Forecast Period If Political/economic Situation Improves

Market Indicators

Table 7 Households 2011-2016

Market Data

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2012-2016

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2013-2016

Table 12 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2011-2016

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2016

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Sources

Summary 3 Research Sources

…continued

