Global Al Manhal Water Factory in Retailing (Saudi Arabia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The company aims to further accelerate its growth and improve its share in direct selling of bottled water through expanding its presence in the Kingdom, with a particular focus on further strengthening its direct selling activities. The company sells bottles of drinking water through direct selling channels in 1-litre and 5-litre bottles.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 1 Al Manhal Water Factory: Competitive Position 2016

