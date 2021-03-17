All news

Global Al Rawabi Co in Soft Drinks (United Arab Emirates) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Al Rawabi Co is expected to remain one of the key drivers of innovation in terms of both products and packaging in dairy products and juice in the United Arab Emirates throughout the forecast period. Al Rawabi is set to continue introducing innovative products that straddle functional and healthy niches in the United Arab Emirates.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

All news

