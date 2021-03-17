All news

Global Anahita Polour Co in Soft Drinks (Iran) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Anahita Polour Co has the strategic goal to expand its activities from Tehran, the north and Mashhad to other parts of the country with the aim of gaining share from the current leader in bottled water, Damavand Mineral Water Co. The company also aims to become the indisputable leader in Tehran, Mashhad and Mazandaran province by increasing the availability and visibility of its products.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Anahita Polour Co: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Anahita Polour Co: Competitive Position 2016

