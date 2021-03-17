Global Animal Feeds Additives Market in SOUTH KOREA – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Feeds Additives in China, including the following market information:

SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Market 2019 (%)

The global Animal Feeds Additives market was valued at 25020 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 26990 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. While the Animal Feeds Additives market size in SOUTH KOREA was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Animal Feeds Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Animal Feeds Additives production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Animal Feeds Additives Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Animal Feeds Additives Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Evonik

DowDuPont

DSM

Adisseo

BASF

ADM

Nutreco

Novusint

Charoen Pokphand Group

Cargill

Sumitomo Chemical

Kemin Industries

Biomin

Alltech

Addcon

TOC

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Animal Feeds Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 SOUTH KOREA Animal Feeds Additives Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..CONTINUE

