Global Asahi Indofood Beverage Makmur PT in Soft Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Asahi Indofood Beverage Makmur PT – better known as AIBM – has the ambition to expand its operations within soft drinks in Indonesia by targeting a broader consumer base, such as females, through products with a stronger health positioning including low calorie, low sugar products. Its establishment of a factory in 2015 aims to ensure the company meets those objectives. Given the rising health awareness among Indonesian consumers, the company has good potential to grow well in the future.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Asahi Indofood Beverage Makmur PT: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Asahi Indofood Beverage Makmur PT: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

