Global Asian Speciality Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Asian speciality drinks are not available in Slovakia in 2017. The category will continue to be ignored by manufacturers, due to a negligible Asian population in the country.

Euromonitor International’s Asian Speciality Drinks in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3106961-asian-speciality-drinks-in-slovakia

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wool-plaids-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-08

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-caffeine-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Prospects

Executive Summary

Soft Drinks Shows Positive Growth in 2017

Proper Hydration Becomes Increasingly Important and Popular Among Consumers

Price Promotions and Significant Brand Advertising

Product Innovation Favours Healthier Product Variants

Slovakia Still Offers Future Growth Potential for Soft Drinks

Market Data

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2012-2017

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2017

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2017

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2017

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2017

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 10 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 11 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2012-2017

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105