Global Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Co in Soft Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Three fmcg companies are operated under the auspices of Aujan Group Holding: Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Co, Rani Refreshments and Aujan Industries Iranian Co. Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Co manufacturers the Rani brand and is also the licensed manufacturer for the concentrates brand Vimto in the Middle East. During the forecast period, the company is set to focus on building its Rani and Barbican brands while further boosting the status of Vimto as a traditional drink during Ramadan.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

