Global Aujan Industries Co Ltd in Soft Drinks (Saudi Arabia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Aujan Industries is seeking to gain a larger share within its core areas of juice and concentrates by utilising its expertise and understanding of local taste preferences. The company is attempting to modernise the image of traditional liquid concentrates by connecting with a younger audience through digital media.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

