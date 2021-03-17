All news

Global Avon Cosmetics (Ukraine) DP in Retailing (Ukraine) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Avon Cosmetics will build its direct selling activities in Ukraine around maintaining its leading position in the channel. It will make use of its strong regional presence in the country and will continue with its flexible pricing policy, avoiding strong price increases setting off local currency devaluation at the expense of its international operations.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Avon Cosmetics (Ukraine) DP: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Avon Cosmetics (Ukraine) DP: Competitive Position 2016

