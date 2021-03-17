All news

Global Basic Iron and Steel in United Kingdom: ISIC 271 Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Basic Iron and Steel market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Basic Iron, Steel and Ferro-alloys, Cast Iron and Steel Tubes, Cold Rolling of Narrow Strip and Forming, Drawing of Iron and Steel.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Basic Iron and Steel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

BASIC IRON AND STEEL IN UNITED KINGDOM: ISIC 271

Euromonitor International

January 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

British Steel Producers Announce Capacity Restarts

Recovering Prices Follow Positive Trends in Recovering Global Demand

Expected Infrastructure Spending To Foster Uk’s Steel Demand Growth

Competitive Landscape

Largest Producers Initiate Merger To Ensure Position in the EU

Industry Overview

Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016

Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016..continue

 

