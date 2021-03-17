All news

Global Bench-top Sterilizer Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

Bench-top sterilizers are autoclaves that use moist heat at extremely high temperatures or hot air to sterilize equipment. Bench-top sterilizers provide a fast, safe, dependable, and convenient means of sterilizing media, instruments, glassware, clothing, and waste. Modern designs feature high chamber capacity, digital display screens, programmable time and temperature, compatibility, and portability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bench-top Sterilizer in China, including the following market information:
China Bench-top Sterilizer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Bench-top Sterilizer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
China Bench-top Sterilizer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Bench-top Sterilizer Market 2019 (%)
The global Bench-top Sterilizer market was valued at 155.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 165.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. While the Bench-top Sterilizer market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bench-top Sterilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bench-top Sterilizer production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Bench-top Sterilizer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
China Bench-top Sterilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Steam
Plasma
Hot Air
Others

China Bench-top Sterilizer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
China Bench-top Sterilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Medical
Laboratory
Dental
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Bench-top Sterilizer Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Bench-top Sterilizer Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Bench-top Sterilizer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total China Bench-top Sterilizer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Tuttnauer
MELAG
Midmark
Systec GmbH
STERIS
COMINOX
Sirona
W&H
Memmert
NAMROL
Moonmed Group
Elektro-mag
SHINVA
Biobase
Tex Year
Runyes Medical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bench-top Sterilizer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Bench-top Sterilizer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

….continued

