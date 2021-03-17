Global Beverages Market Research Report Orimi Trade OOO in Hot Drinks (Kazakhstan)Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

All news

Global Beverages Market Research Report Orimi Trade OOO in Hot Drinks (Kazakhstan)

One of the key strategies of Orimi Trade is to manufacture tea brands that could be affordable for consumers with low purchasing power. Therefore, the company plans to enhance distribution of the Princess Kandi and Princess Gita brands in Kazakhstan over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

