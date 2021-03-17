All news

Global Biofertilizer Market in INDIA – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Biofertilizer Market in INDIA – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Biofertilizer are the substances which make use of microorganisms to fertile the soil. These fertilizers are not harmful to crops or other plants like the chemical fertilizers. They are actually taken from the animal wastes along with the microbial mixtures. Microorganisms are used to increase the level of nutrients in the plants. They let the plants grow in a healthy environment. They are also environment friendly and do not cause the pollution of any sort. Use of biofertilizers in the soil, makes the plants healthy as well as protect them from getting any diseases.

GET FREE SAMPLE https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/19p__amuG79yS4LcnS2zLQuAzgljUS5SlGP7MRc4-5us/edit#gid=1181084105

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biofertilizer in  INDIA , including the following market information:

INDIA  Biofertilizer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

INDIA  Biofertilizer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

INDIA  Biofertilizer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in  INDIA  Biofertilizer Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/06/feeding-pillow-market-2021-global-industry-sales-supply-demand-consumption-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2027/

 

The global Biofertilizer market was valued at 2673.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3642.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. While the Biofertilizer market size in  INDIA  was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/11/26/vegan-cosmetics-market-2020-global-sales-price-revenue-gross-margin-and-market-share/

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biofertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Biofertilizer production and consumption in  INDIA

Total Market by Segment:

INDIA  Biofertilizer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

INDIA  Biofertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nitrogen-fixing

Phosphate-solubilizing

Potash-mobilizing

Others

 

INDIA  Biofertilizer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

INDIA  Biofertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cereals & Grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Biofertilizer Market Competitors Revenues in  INDIA , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Biofertilizer Market Competitors Revenues Share in  INDIA , by Players 2019 (%)

Total  INDIA  Biofertilizer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total  INDIA  Biofertilizer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Novozymes

Biomax

RIZOBACTER

Agri Life

Symborg

National Fertilizers Limited

Batian

Xi’an Delong Bio-industry

Maboshi

Fertilzer King

Jinggeng Tianxia

Taigu Biological

Taibao Biological

Genliduo Bio-Tech

Beijing Leili Group

Qingdong Nongke

Yunye

Aokun Biological

XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biofertilizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3  INDIA  Biofertilizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact:  INDIA  Biofertilizer Overall Market Size

2.1  INDIA  Biofertilizer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2  INDIA  Biofertilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3  INDIA  Biofertilizer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..continue

 

CONTACT DETAILS :.

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Physical Intellectual Property Market 2025: ARM, Cadence Design Systems, CEVA, Imagination Technologies, Lattice Semiconductor, Rambus, Synopsys

anita_adroit

Global Physical Intellectual Property market intelligence report is a one-stop solution and reference point added recently to a humongous data archive, assessing multiple facets of the market to draw logical conclusions. The report is a well-researched and balanced data asset comprising competition intensity, vendor activities, regional advances as well as DROT assessment that collectively contribute […]
All news News

Bone Band Saws Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Ari Makina Insaat Sanayi,Paul Kolbe GmbH Foodtec, Dadaux SAS, ABM company, Thompson Meat Machinery, Midwest Machine LLC, Torrey

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Bone Band Saws Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Bone Band Saws Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with valuable information […]
All news

Electric Soap Dispenser Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Simplehuman, Palmer Fixture, BAFX Products, Euronics Industries, Newell Rubbermaid

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Electric Soap Dispenser Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Electric […]