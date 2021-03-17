All news

Global Biofertilizer Market in SOUTH KOREA – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Biofertilizer are the substances which make use of microorganisms to fertile the soil. These fertilizers are not harmful to crops or other plants like the chemical fertilizers. They are actually taken from the animal wastes along with the microbial mixtures. Microorganisms are used to increase the level of nutrients in the plants. They let the plants grow in a healthy environment. They are also environment friendly and do not cause the pollution of any sort. Use of biofertilizers in the soil, makes the plants healthy as well as protect them from getting any diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biofertilizer in  SOUTH KOREA , including the following market information:

SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in  SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Market 2019 (%)

The global Biofertilizer market was valued at 2673.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3642.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. While the Biofertilizer market size in  SOUTH KOREA  was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biofertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Biofertilizer production and consumption in  SOUTH KOREA

Total Market by Segment:

SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nitrogen-fixing

Phosphate-solubilizing

Potash-mobilizing

Others

 

SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cereals & Grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Biofertilizer Market Competitors Revenues in  SOUTH KOREA , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Biofertilizer Market Competitors Revenues Share in  SOUTH KOREA , by Players 2019 (%)

Total  SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total  SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Novozymes

Biomax

RIZOBACTER

Agri Life

Symborg

National Fertilizers Limited

Batian

Xi’an Delong Bio-industry

Maboshi

Fertilzer King

Jinggeng Tianxia

Taigu Biological

Taibao Biological

Genliduo Bio-Tech

Beijing Leili Group

Qingdong Nongke

Yunye

Aokun Biological

XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biofertilizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3  SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact:  SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Overall Market Size

2.1  SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2  SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3  SOUTH KOREA  Biofertilizer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..continue

 

