All news

Global Biofertilizer Market in SOUTHEAST ASIA – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Biofertilizer Market in SOUTHEAST ASIA – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Biofertilizer are the substances which make use of microorganisms to fertile the soil. These fertilizers are not harmful to crops or other plants like the chemical fertilizers. They are actually taken from the animal wastes along with the microbial mixtures. Microorganisms are used to increase the level of nutrients in the plants. They let the plants grow in a healthy environment. They are also environment friendly and do not cause the pollution of any sort. Use of biofertilizers in the soil, makes the plants healthy as well as protect them from getting any diseases.

GET FREE SAMPLE https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/19p__amuG79yS4LcnS2zLQuAzgljUS5SlGP7MRc4-5us/edit#gid=1181084105

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biofertilizer in  SOUTHEAST ASIA , including the following market information:

SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in  SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/06/intelligent-sanitary-ware-market-2021-global-sales-price-revenue-gross-margin-and-forecast-by-2027/

 

The global Biofertilizer market was valued at 2673.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3642.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. While the Biofertilizer market size in  SOUTHEAST ASIA was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/11/26/infectious-immunology-2020-global-market-outlookresearchtrends-and-forecast-to-2025/

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biofertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Biofertilizer production and consumption in  SOUTHEAST ASIA

Total Market by Segment:

SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nitrogen-fixing

Phosphate-solubilizing

Potash-mobilizing

Others

 

SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cereals & Grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Biofertilizer Market Competitors Revenues in  SOUTHEAST ASIA , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Biofertilizer Market Competitors Revenues Share in  SOUTHEAST ASIA , by Players 2019 (%)

Total  SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total  SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Novozymes

Biomax

RIZOBACTER

Agri Life

Symborg

National Fertilizers Limited

Batian

Xi’an Delong Bio-industry

Maboshi

Fertilzer King

Jinggeng Tianxia

Taigu Biological

Taibao Biological

Genliduo Bio-Tech

Beijing Leili Group

Qingdong Nongke

Yunye

Aokun Biological

XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biofertilizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3  SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact:  SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Overall Market Size

2.1  SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2  SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3  SOUTHEAST ASIA Biofertilizer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..continue

 

CONTACT DETAILS :.

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Engine Timing Covers Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Hedman Hedders, ProformParts, Cloyes, Comp Cams, Moroso, Trans-Dapt

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Engine Timing Covers Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Engine Timing Covers market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other […]
All news

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market 2025: Atlantis Resources Corp, AW-Energy, AWS Ocean Energy, Andritz Hydro Hammerfest, BioPower Systems, Kepler Energy Limited, Minesto, Ocean Power Technologies, Pelamis Wave Power Limited, Seabased AB, Trident Energy, Wave Dragon, Wave Star Energy A/S, Wello Oy, Ocean Renewable Power Company, Carnegie Clean Energy Limited, CorPower Ocean AB, Nautricity Limited, Openhydro, Seatricity Limited, ScottishPower Renewables Limited, Tocardo International BV, Voith Hydro, Aquamarine Power Limited, Mako Tidal Turbines, Nova Innovation Limited

anita_adroit

Predicting Growth Scope: Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market This recent research compilation defining critical market elements and growth rendering capabilities of the Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market t has been largely based on astute research activities based on primary and secondary market exploration approaches to make defining conclusions about versatile happenings of the […]
All news

Carbon Adsorbers/Carbon Adsorption Systems Market Size, Growth And Key Players- The Forbes Group, Evoqua Water Technologies, Process Engineering Services Inc., Integrity Municipal Systems，LLC, HEIL Engineered Process Equipment Inc.

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Carbon Adsorbers/Carbon Adsorption Systems Market. Global Carbon Adsorbers/Carbon Adsorption Systems Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size […]