Global Cement, Stone and Ceramic Products in United Kingdom: ISIC 269 Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Cement, Stone and Ceramic Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bricks, Tiles and Construction Products, Cement, Lime and Plaster, Ceramic Products, Concrete, Plaster and Cement Articles, Other Non-metallic Mineral Products, Stone Cutting, Shaping and Finishing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cement, Stone and Ceramic Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

CEMENT, STONE AND CERAMIC PRODUCTS IN UNITED KINGDOM: ISIC 269

Euromonitor International

January 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Production Growth Is Expected To Start Reflecting Market Realities

New National Infrastructure and Construction Plan Offers Opportunities for Cement Industry

Competitive Landscape

Measures To Prevent Climate Change Are To Raise Production Costs

Industry Consolidates To Increase Efficiency

Investments Into Efficiency and Production Capacity Increase

Industry Overview

Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016

Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016

Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021

Chart 2 Producer Volume Index vs Producer Price Index 2001-2016

Industry Sectors

Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2011-2016..continue

 

