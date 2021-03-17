Global Colistin Sulphate Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2020-2026

Colistin, also known as polymyxin E, is an antibiotic produced by certain strains of the bacteria Paenibacillus polymyxa. Colistin is a mixture of the cyclic polypeptides colistin A and B and belongs to the class of polypeptide antibiotics known as polymyxins. Colistin is effective against most Gram-negative bacilli.

Colistin is composed of Polymyxins E1 and E2 (or Colistins A, B, and C). Colistin is the least toxic member of the group. Colistin is used as a sulfate or as sulfomethylated form. It can significantly stimulate growth of young animals and therefore enhance feed conversion and increase culture benefits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Colistin Sulphate in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Colistin Sulphate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market 2019 (%)

The global Colistin Sulphate market was valued at 68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 69 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. While the Colistin Sulphate market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Colistin Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Colistin Sulphate production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Colistin Sulphate API

Colistin Sulphate Premix

Others

South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pig

Chicken

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shengxue Dacheng

Apeloa

Livzon Group

LKPC

Xellia

Shenghua Biok

Qianjiang Biochemical

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Colistin Sulphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Colistin Sulphate Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Colistin Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Colistin Sulphate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Colistin Sulphate Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Colistin Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Colistin Sulphate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Colistin Sulphate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Colistin Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Colistin Sulphate Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Colistin Sulphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Colistin Sulphate Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Colistin Sulphate API

4.1.3 Colistin Sulphate Premix

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pig

5.1.3 Chicken

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Colistin Sulphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Shengxue Dacheng



….continued

