Global Colistin Sulphate Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2020-2026

Colistin, also known as polymyxin E, is an antibiotic produced by certain strains of the bacteria Paenibacillus polymyxa. Colistin is a mixture of the cyclic polypeptides colistin A and B and belongs to the class of polypeptide antibiotics known as polymyxins. Colistin is effective against most Gram-negative bacilli.

Colistin is composed of Polymyxins E1 and E2 (or Colistins A, B, and C). Colistin is the least toxic member of the group. Colistin is used as a sulfate or as sulfomethylated form. It can significantly stimulate growth of young animals and therefore enhance feed conversion and increase culture benefits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Colistin Sulphate in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Thailand Colistin Sulphate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market 2019 (%)

The global Colistin Sulphate market was valued at 68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 69 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. While the Colistin Sulphate market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Colistin Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Colistin Sulphate production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Colistin Sulphate API

Colistin Sulphate Premix

Others.

Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pig

Chicken

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shengxue Dacheng

Apeloa

Livzon Group

LKPC

Xellia

Shenghua Biok

Qianjiang Biochemical

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Colistin Sulphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Colistin Sulphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Colistin Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Colistin Sulphate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Colistin Sulphate Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Colistin Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Colistin Sulphate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Colistin Sulphate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Colistin Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Colistin Sulphate Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Colistin Sulphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Colistin Sulphate Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Colistin Sulphate API

4.1.3 Colistin Sulphate Premix

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pig

5.1.3 Chicken

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Colistin Sulphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Shengxue Dacheng

6.1.1 Shengxue Dacheng Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Shengxue Dacheng Business Overview

6.1.3 Shengxue Dacheng Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Shengxue Dacheng Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Shengxue Dacheng Key News

6.2 Apeloa

6.2.1 Apeloa Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Apeloa Business Overview

6.2.3 Apeloa Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Apeloa Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Apeloa Key News

6.3 Livzon Group

6.3.1 Livzon Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Livzon Group Business Overview

6.3.3 Livzon Group Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Livzon Group Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Livzon Group Key News

6.4 LKPC

6.4.1 LKPC Corporate Summary

6.4.2 LKPC Business Overview



….continued

