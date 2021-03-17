Global Colistin Sulphate Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2020-2026

Colistin, also known as polymyxin E, is an antibiotic produced by certain strains of the bacteria Paenibacillus polymyxa. Colistin is a mixture of the cyclic polypeptides colistin A and B and belongs to the class of polypeptide antibiotics known as polymyxins. Colistin is effective against most Gram-negative bacilli.

Colistin is composed of Polymyxins E1 and E2 (or Colistins A, B, and C). Colistin is the least toxic member of the group. Colistin is used as a sulfate or as sulfomethylated form. It can significantly stimulate growth of young animals and therefore enhance feed conversion and increase culture benefits.

ALSO READ :https://yarabook.com/read-blog/199812_superdisintegrants-market-with-trends-size-share-status-analysis-and-forecast.html

This report contains market size and forecasts of Colistin Sulphate in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market 2019 (%)

The global Colistin Sulphate market was valued at 68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 69 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. While the Colistin Sulphate market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Colistin Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Colistin Sulphate production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Colistin Sulphate API

Colistin Sulphate Premix

Others

ALSO READ :http://crweworld.com/india/maharashtra/pune/localnews/press-releases/1874887/omnichannel-retail-commerce-platform-market-size-technological-advancement-and-growth-analysis-with-forecast-to-2023-analysis-of-covid-19

Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pig

Chicken

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shengxue Dacheng

Apeloa

Livzon Group

LKPC

Xellia

Shenghua Biok

Qianjiang Biochemical

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/end-user-experience-monitoring-market-2021-receives-a-rapid-boost-in-economy-due-to-high-emerging-demands-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-30

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Colistin Sulphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Colistin Sulphate Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Colistin Sulphate Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Colistin Sulphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Colistin Sulphate Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Colistin Sulphate API

4.1.3 Colistin Sulphate Premix

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pig

5.1.3 Chicken

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Colistin Sulphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Shengxue Dacheng

6.1.1 Shengxue Dacheng Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Shengxue Dacheng Business Overview

6.1.3 Shengxue Dacheng Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Shengxue Dacheng Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Shengxue Dacheng Key News

6.2 Apeloa

6.2.1 Apeloa Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Apeloa Business Overview

6.2.3 Apeloa Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Apeloa Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Apeloa Key News

6.3 Livzon Group

6.3.1 Livzon Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Livzon Group Business Overview

6.3.3 Livzon Group Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Livzon Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Livzon Group Key News

6.4 LKPC

6.4.1 LKPC Corporate Summary

6.4.2 LKPC Business Overview

6.4.3 LKPC Colistin Sulphate Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 LKPC Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 LKPC Key News

6.5 Xellia



….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105