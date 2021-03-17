All news

Global Consumer Lifestyles in Thailand Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Consumers have dealt with recent economic and political challenges, but most are now cautiously optimistic about their financial futures and household spending is expected grow. Rapid urbanisation has helped establish modern retail and consumers continue to purchase the latest products, ranging from food to durables. Although it is still in a nascent stage, internet retailing is growing. The increasing number of single-person households has had a significant impact on consumers’ shopping habits.

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Thailand report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Toc

CONSUMER LIFESTYLES IN THAILAND

Euromonitor International

January 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Lifestyles in Thailand

Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2017

Top Five Consumer Trends

Consumers Cautiously Optimistic But Many Eager To Spend

Growing Number of Single, Urban Households

Online Shopping Set To Increase As Internet Access Expands

Convenience Stores Continue To Grow in Popularity

Growing Health Awareness Driving Changes in Consumers’ Eating and Leisure Habits..continue

 

