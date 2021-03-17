All news

Global Consumer Lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Comments Off on Global Consumer Lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Consumers cut back spending in recent years but they are nevertheless optimistic about their future financial positions and this and other factors are expected to boost spending in coming years. On the other hand, high income inequality means that not all consumers will see benefits. High internet penetration has resulted in increasing popularity of online shopping and this is expected to continue. As women become more socially empowered their impact as consumers is expected to grow.

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Toc

CONSUMER LIFESTYLES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Euromonitor International

January 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates

Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2017

Top Five Consumer Trends

Consumer Spending Expected To Rebound

Widening Rich-poor Divide Defines Consumer Choices

Greater Empowerment of Female Consumers

Social Media Use Amongst the Highest in the World

Consumers Embrace Convenience

Consumer Segmentation

Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)

Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2016-2030..continue

