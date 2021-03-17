All news

Global Consumer Lifestyles Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The middle class in Latin America continues to expand, and consumers increasingly enjoy rising disposable incomes, driving growing demand for a wide range of goods and services. The population is ageing, as a result of declining birth rates and rising life expectancy, and the number of consumers aged 65+ years continues to grow. The sustained flow of rural residents to cities in order to find better lives ensures that Latin America will remain among the most urbanised regions in coming years.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

