Global Engines and Turbines, Except Aircraft, Vehicle and Cycle Engines in United Kingdom: ISIC 2911 Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Electric Motors, Generators and Transformers market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Electric Motors and Generators, Miscellaneous Industrial Electrical Apparatus, Power and Distribution Transformers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Electric Motors, Generators and Transformers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Euromonitor International

January 2018

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Industry’s Revenue Growth Curbed by Weak Product Sales To Electricity Utilities

Export Business May Go Down in the Coming Years

New Investments From International Producers Can Be Expected Despite Brexit

Competitive Landscape

Potential Market Losses and Costs Reduction Efforts To Lead To Workforce Cuts Among Main Firms

Industry Overview..continue

 

