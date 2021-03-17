All news

Global Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

Enhanced vision system, a stand-alone thermal imaging camera that sees infrared energy emitting, or radiating, from objects and forms a real-time video image that is displayed on an MFD or dedicated video display screen. The system’s primary benefit is improving situational awareness. At night, an EVS eliminates the visual effects of darkness, turning it into day on the display, and enabling the pilot to see and avoid clouds at night. During the day, the system enables the pilot to see through smoke, haze and smog.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Enhanced Vision System (EVS) in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
South Korea Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market 2019 (%)
The global Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market was valued at 241.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 294.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Enhanced Vision System (EVS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Enhanced Vision System (EVS) production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
South Korea Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Stand-alone EVS
Combined Vision Systems (EVS+SVS)

South Korea Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
South Korea Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Military Aircraft
Business Jet Aircraft
Other Civil Aircraft

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total South Korea Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Elbit Systems (Opgal)
Rockwell Collins
Honeywell
Esterline Technologies
Astronics MAX-VIZ
BAE Systems

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Enhanced Vision System (EVS) Market Overview

….continued

