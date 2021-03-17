Global EVOLUTION OF PACKAGING Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Growing internet retailing sales are impacting consumers’ purchasing habits globally. In turns, this has changed packaging requirements and demands, with the rise in home deliveries translating into lighter pack types and polarised pack sizes. Altogether, packaging’s role in protecting its content has never been as important. It is also answering consumers’ new preferred formats when purchasing online, with smart technologies expected to play a stronger role in packaging too.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3107008-the-evolution-of-packaging-in-an-e-commerce-world

Euromonitor International’s THE EVOLUTION OF PACKAGING IN AN E-COMMERCE WORLD global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape. It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market – be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-torque-motor-rotary-tables-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vertical-take-off-and-landing-uav-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

THE EVOLUTION OF PACKAGING IN AN E-COMMERCE WORLD

Euromonitor International

March 2018

Introduction

Global Overview

Demand for Better Consumer Experience

Spotlight on Food, Drinks and Pet Food

Spotlight on food, drinks and pet food

Spotlight on Beauty and Home Care

OUTLOOK

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105