Global EVOLUTION OF PACKAGING Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Growing internet retailing sales are impacting consumers’ purchasing habits globally. In turns, this has changed packaging requirements and demands, with the rise in home deliveries translating into lighter pack types and polarised pack sizes. Altogether, packaging’s role in protecting its content has never been as important. It is also answering consumers’ new preferred formats when purchasing online, with smart technologies expected to play a stronger role in packaging too.

Euromonitor International’s THE EVOLUTION OF PACKAGING IN AN E-COMMERCE WORLD global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape. It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market – be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

