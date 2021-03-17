Global Gas Meter Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

All news

A gas meter is a specialized flow meter, used to measure the volume of fuel gases such as natural gas and propane. Gas meters are used at residential, commercial, and industrial buildings that consume fuel gas supplied by a gas utility. Gases are more difficult to measure than liquids, as measured volumes are highly affected by temperature and pressure. Gas meters measure a defined volume, regardless of the pressurized quantity or quality of the gas flowing through the meter. Temperature, pressure and heating value compensation must be made to measure actual amount and value of gas moving through a meter.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas Meter in France, including the following market information:
France Gas Meter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Gas Meter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
France Gas Meter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in France Gas Meter Market 2019 (%)
The global Gas Meter market was valued at 2841 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4025.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. While the Gas Meter market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gas Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Gas Meter production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Gas Meter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Gas Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
AMR
AMI

France Gas Meter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Gas Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Gas Meter Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Gas Meter Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Gas Meter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total France Gas Meter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Elster Group GmbH
Itron
Landis+Gyr
Goldcard
Sensus
MeterSit
Flonidan
ZENNER
Viewshine
Apator Group
Diehl Metering
Innover
EDMI
Suntront Tech

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gas Meter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Gas Meter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

….continued

